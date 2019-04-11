East Lindsey Business Awards 2019: ‘Wonderful’ to win in 2018

Our catch-up with last year’s East Lindsey Business Awards winners continues this week with Hunt’s Coaches.

The family-run travel and coach hire business took home the Independent Retailer of the Year Award last year.

Hunt’s won praise from judges for its Alford travel office, from where experienced and knowledgeable staff offer expert advice on holidays.

Judges were also impressed by the history of the company – dating back to 1930 – and how it has integrated with the community, striving to embody its motto ‘The Spirit of Lincolnshire’.

Talking about why the company chose to enter the competition, Lindsay Linder, business development and marketing manager at Hunt’s, said: “As an East Lindsey business operating for almost 90 years, it was important to us to celebrate the skills and talents of our dedicated team.

“Hunt’s Coaches are known for providing transport services for the community and we wanted to showcase some of the best practice and innovation which contributes to our continuing success.

“It was an opportunity to meet like-minded businesses in the local area and share expertise too.”

Lindsay said the business was ‘absolutely delighted’ with their 2018 win.

“To be praised for our achievements of putting customers first and providing diversity and variety to the high street is just wonderful,” she continued. “It is recognition of the people, teamwork, integrity and willingness to innovate of everyone involved in our family business.

“The business is continuing to grow the range of transport services offered: our holiday and upcoming day excursion brochures offer a wide variety of choice for our customers, we recently employed two apprentices and look forward to offering more employment opportunities and training locally, we continue to introduce digital advancements within the business too.”

