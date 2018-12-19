Budget hotel brand eyes move to Skegness

Budget hotel brand Travelodge has announced it is looking to expand its operation into the Skegness area.

The business has said it is ‘actively looking’ for three new hotel sites in Lincolnshire – giving Skegness, Boston, and Stamford as its targets for growth.

The announcement came as it officially opened a new flagship hotel for the county in Lincoln, Lincoln City Centre Travelodge, last Monday.

The proposed expansion would represent an investment of £13million for third party investors and create 60 new jobs, the business said.

The move would also increase its portfolio of hotels in Lincolnshire to 13, cementing its position as the county’s largest budget hotelier, it added.

It comes as the firm celebrates 30 years of trading in the county.

Nigel Mackenzie, Travelodge UK operations director, said: “Over the last three decades, Travelodge has become famous across the county for offering unbeatable value which has helped attract more business and leisure travellers to the area.

“Looking forward, the Lincolnshire economy is growing at pace with increasing visitor numbers to the area. However there is still a shortage of good quality accommodation at a great value price. Therefore to meet this growing consumer demand we are looking for new hotel sites in the following tourist hotspot locations: Boston, Skegness and Stamford.”

Lincoln City Centre Travelodge is the business’ 572nd hotel in all and largest in Lincolnshire.

It represents an investment of £14million for the landlord, City of Lincoln Council, and has created 40 new jobs.

The official opening following another for the business at a site in Gainsborough last month.