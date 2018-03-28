All aboard for family fun on buses along Skegness coast

A family fun day is to be held in Skegness to mark the return of an award-winning family of open-top buses to the resort.

The Seasiders – Rocky, Rolly, Milly, Salty, Pierre, Sandy, Shelly, and Candy – hit the road again following their winter break on Monday.

New for 2018, customers will be able to get a 20 per cent discount on ‘ride all day wristbands’ at Fantasy Island.

To celebrate their return, operators Stagecoach East Midlands will be holding a family fun day in Tower Esplanade, in Skegness, on Thursday, April 12, from 11am-3pm.

Visitors can expect magic shows, live music, games, prizes, booklets packed with timetable information and money off vouchers to local attractions including 20 per cent off admission to Hardy’s Animal Farm, and what is billed as ‘an exciting new announcement’.