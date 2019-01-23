£75,000 restoration set for Skegness’ Southern Foreshore

The Rockery Garden on Skegness’ Southern Foreshore is set for a £75,000 restoration.

Today Government announced that a bid made by East Lindsey District Council to the Coastal Revival Fund for £50,000 towards the project had been approved - with the remaining £25,000 funded by the District Council.

The scheme, which was supported by Skegness Town Council, the Lincolnshire Coastal Business Improvement District and the Skegness Coastal Communities Team, will see the Rockery Gardens’ historical features reinstated and sympathetically modernised to ensure the Gardens’ long-term future.

Works will include the reinstatement of an historic oak framed weather shelter; a replacement pond footbridge which is constructed and finished in a way that celebrates the original rustic design; new paving; a sensory garden; a bug hotel to promote bio-diversity; the introduction of an additional CCTV camera to improve public safety and recessed concealed LED colour changing lighting within the planting beds. Works will commence later this year.

Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy at the District Council, Councillor Steve Kirk, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been successful in securing funding for the Rockery Gardens and would like to thank all the partners who supported our bid. The Rockery Gardens has been in need of investment and restoration for some time now, and it’s great news that we’ll now be able to bring forward a project that will do just that. The project will not only celebrate the site’s historic roots through the reinstatement of features which have been lost over time but also enhance it for future generations.

“This represents the latest investment from the District Council in the town – building on the recently announced £300,000 works to improve Tower Esplanade. We’ve also invested heavily through our partners Magna Vitae, with £300,000 invested in refurbishing the Skegness Pool and Fitness Suite, £250,000 in creating ‘Upstairs at the Embassy’ and a further significant investment to be made as part of the planned high wires attraction.”