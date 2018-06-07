Burglary at John Spendluffe Technology College in Alford

Police are appealing to identify the men in this picture to help us with an investigation, following a burglary at John Spendluffe Technology College in Hanby Lane, Alford.

In the early hours of Saturday June 2, between midnight and 1am, two men went onto the school site and stole equipment including school bags.

Do you recognise these people?

Police are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious, or can help identify the men in the picture, to get in touch on one of the following ways:

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk (please remember to put the reference number 18000259530 in the subject box).

• Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 18000259530.

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org