Burglars steal cash and jewellery in Ketsby

Police have today (Friday) launched a public appeal following a burglary in Ketsby, near Alford, last month.

The property in the village was burgled at some point overnight, and discovered on the morning of December 15.

Cash was stolen along with a number of items of unusual and distinctive jewellery.

Officers are asking for any information on the whereabouts of these items:

• 12 blue opals of mid blue colour on lobster claw clip

• Pair of red garnet and diamond ear studs

• 1940s 18ct white gold handmade ring with three oval sapphires and four diamonds with diagonal strengthening bars

• 18ct gold aquamarine earrings with diamond.

• Pearl necklace

• 18ct white gold art deco clip with emerald

• Gold wedding ring

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 103 of December 15.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the incident number in the subject box.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org