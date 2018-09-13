Burglar who said sorry to home owner when confronted in Skegness is jailed

A burglar who was confronted inside his victim’s home has been jailed for two-and-a half years at Lincoln Crown Court.

But a neighbour noticed Welsh and a female accomplice acting suspiciously outside the property and called police.

Lisa Hardy, prosecuting, said that the owner of the property returned home at the same time as police officers arrived.

Miss Hardy said “The patio door was open. This defendant was in the kitchen. He claimed he was looking for his bed and breakfast accommodation.

“A lap top was missing. When he was searched he was found in possession of a jewellery box.

“The defendant was polite and apologetic to the householder but abusive to the police officer.

“He said he had taken a number of pills. As a result he was taken to hospital. When he was returned to custody he admitted burglary but he declined to name his female accomplice.”

The court was told that Welsh has 49 previous convictions for a total of 111 offences.

Welsh, 31, of Monkwood Road, Rawmarsh, South Yorkshire, admitted burglary on 9 August this year.

Chris Jeyes, in mitigation, said Welsh had a long standing drug problem but is currently clear of illicit substances after being remanded into custody following his arrest.

Mr Jeyes said “Both of his parents were addicted to heroin.

“He was using cannabis as a teenager. Later he became addicted to heroin.

“He is pleased to have been remanded in custody because he is benefitting from being drug free. The challenge for him is to be drug free after his release.”

Recorder Jacob Hallam QC told Welsh “You have a terrible record.

“You have put yourself in a position where the only possible sentence the court can pass is a custodial one.”