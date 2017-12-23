Burgh windmill given a seasonal spin and other Neighbourhood News

There was a festive makeover for Dobson’s Mill at Burgh le Marsh recently when the lower floor was transformed into Santa’s grotto for children to meet Father Christmas and receive a gift from him.

In addition, there were craft stalls, music, entertainment by Burgh School choir, and hot and cold food, plus mulled wine.

Despite the bitterly cold weather, there was a warm atmosphere throughout the afternoon with the stallholders and helpers wearing Christmas hats.

Pictured with Santa is Mayor Coun Neil Cooper.

* Bratoft

- Eucharist

There is a Eucharist and Carol service at St Peter and Paul Church on Christmas morning at 11.15am.

Burgh le Marsh

Parish Church

Due to the temporary closure of the parish church, services for Christmas are as follows – Sunday Christmas Eve Sung Mass and Junior Church, school hall, 9.30am; crib service, village hall, 4pm; Midnight Mass and first Communion of Christmas, Methodist Church, 11.45pm.

- Methodist

Services at the Methodist church over Christmas are as follows – Christmas Eve, 10.30am, and Christmas morning, 10am

- Baptist

Burgh Baptist Church is holding a candlelight service on Christmas Eve at 6pm.

On Christmas morning there is a service at 10am.

- Monday Club

Burgh Monday Club members and friends recently enjoyed a five-day holiday to Thoresby Hall at Ollerton. A stop was made in Newark on the outward journey and at Boundary Mills on the return journey.

During the week there was a two-hour lunch trip on the River Trent, and also a visit to Clowne to a garden centre and shopping outlet.

Entertainment at the hotel included swimming pool, sauna, guided tours of the estate, dances, quizzes a pantomime and a variety of shows in the main auditorium and pianists, vocalists and musicians in the Great Hall.

Two of the group, Eileen Chantry and Jean Jacks, had a surprise on the last night when they shared the lift with a lady from Yorkshire who they realised was a former colleague from the Skegness telephone exchange Sheila Granger (nee Heward) who following her marriage in 1964 left Skegness to move to York. Naturally there was plenty of reminiscing and catching up to do and promises to keep in touch.

Thanks were expressed to organiser Chris Bassford and coach driver Nick.

- Nursing

Parish nursing carols and mince pies will be held at Burgh Baptist Church this Friday, December 22, from 10am.

All are welcome and the parish nurse will be available as usual.

More details from Colin on 811260.

- Heritage

The year 1930 was the subject at last week’s Heritage/History meeting.

There was high unemployment in Britain, members heard, and events included: the Empress of Britain being launched by Edward Prince of Wales, Winnifred Brown becoming the first woman to pilot a 750-mile course around England, and Canadian William Red Hill riding a six foot barrell over Niagra Falls.

- Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice ranging from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements, and bankruptcy. To arrange a free confidential interview and see if they can help call 01754 811595.

- Fit

A keep fit class for over 50s is held at the W.I. Hall on Fridays from 11am-12pm.

The cost is £3.50 per session.

- Dance

You can dance yourself fit at the Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoons from 2-3pm. Then if you are still feeling energetic you can step lively for Line Dancing from 3-4pm. Beginners tuition is available.

More details from Jane on 810105

- Line

Learn to Line Dance, a new beginners class is held on Mondays from 1.30-2.30pm, with an improvers class from 2.30-3.30pm, at Burgh Methodist Church, in Jacksons Lane.

For more infomation, call 01754 811505.

- Phoenix

The Phoenix Group, for those who are bereaved or lonely meets every Wednesday at the Baptist Church from 10.30am-12pm.

There is a varied and interesting programme, plus coffee and refreshments.

* Irby

- Carols

There will be a carols and crib service at All Saints church Irby on Christmas Eve at 11am.

* Orby

- Church

There will be a crib service at All Saints Church on Sunday, Christmas Eve, at 3pm.

On Christmas morning there is a family Eucharist and carols at 10am.

* Skegness

- Party

Parishioners of the Skegness Catholic church of the Sacred Heart held their Christmas party recently in the church hall where they were joined by parishioners from the Spilsby Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs.

Father Peter thanked all for attending, also those who had worked to provide the buffet.

* WELTON

- Services

There will be Matins at St Martin church Welton on Sunday, Christmas Eve, at 9am. On Christmas morning there will be Eucharist and Carols at 9am.

* Send your Neighbourhood News to david.seymour@jpress.co.uk