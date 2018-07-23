Burgh rocks at Lakes Festival

Crowds sizzled in the sunshine as the very best of Lincolnshire music was celebrated at a festival near Burgh le Marsh.

The Lakes Festival 2018 took place on Saturday at Sycamore Fishing Lakes, in Skegness Road, with live music from 1.30pm until 11pm.

Lakes Festival at Burgh Le Marsh. Photo: MSKP-210718-21 ANL-180723-082733001

Jose Giraldez is owner of The Lakes Restaurant and organised this year’s event.

In the line-up were headliners Brotherhood Band, as well as Don’t Forget Rupert, Ultraviolet, Project Redshift, The Rogues, Ash Wilson, DB Jones, The Band From County Hell, Liz Wallace and Jazz Linguard.

Sam Beck from Ultraviolet said of the festival: “It really is showcasing some of the great talent there is in the county.

“We’re mates with most of the bands too so it’s great to catch up with everyone!”

Lakes Festival at Burgh Le Marsh. Project Redshift performing. Photo: MSKP-210718-29 ANL-180723-082835001

On Friday, there was a party at The Lakes with Manipulators plus special guests. There was a beer tent serving real ale as well as wine, spirts, soft drinks and Pimms.

Guests could also tantalise their taste buds with a food tent and barbecue available all day.

Lakes Festival at Burgh Le Marsh. Photo: MSKP-210718-50 ANL-180723-083115001

Lakes Festival at Burgh Le Marsh. L-R Dominique Papp, Andrew Bell and Jo Bell. Photo: MSKP-210718-26 ANL-180723-082820001

Lakes Festival at Burgh Le Marsh. L-R Kevin Crossley, Cheryl Yeadon, Ella Yeadon, Daisy Yeadon and Pete Lutz. Photo: MSKP-210718-35 ANL-180723-082916001