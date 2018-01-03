Burgh le Marsh In Bloom winners given awards

Awards have been presented to members of the community in Burgh le Marsh following success in the East Midlands in Bloom competition.

East Midlands In Bloom is an annual event designed to encourage the improvement of surroundings through the imaginative use of trees, shrubs, flowers and landscaping.

Ian and Beryl Rutherford won best garden in last year’s competition. The Bell Hotel, in High Street, meanwhile, won best commercial property and the Burgh Monday Club was singled out for a special award for its floral displays in empty shop windows.

This followed visits by In Bloom judges to the town in the summer.

Awards were recently presented to the winners by the Mayor of Burgh le Marsh Coun Neil Cooper.