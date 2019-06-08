BTPosse dogs (and humans) enjoy Tweetup litter picking on Skegness beach

It was a case of dogs against litter when a group of Border Terriers, their humans and friends hit Skegness beach,

The event was organised by Nicky Yeadon, of Skegness Natureland, who had gathered fellow members of a Twitter Group called #BTPosse from across East Midlands for a Tweetup litter pick.

Nicky's five-year- old Border Terrier, Bonnie, has her own Twitter account and is a member of #BTPosse, which was 10 years old earlier this year.

"This is a group of Border Terriers (and a few none BT honorary members) from all over the world," said Nicky.

"They are a lovely group - cheerleaders when achievements have been made and super supportive and there for you with advice and paw holding when things are rough."

About 10 dogs and their humans met outside Natureland, heading north up the beach from Sea View Car Park armed with litter pickers and bags.

"Dog owners do get bad press on the beaches so we thought we'd do our bit to clear some litter - especially after the big winds because we thought there would be a bit about," said Nicky.

Ten bags of rubbish were collected, including plastic rope that is particularly dangerous to seals, like the ones cared for at Natureland. Nicky said. "We are delighted so many turned out - the weather forecast was terrible but they still came."

Afterwards, the group and their pooches explored the dog friendly Skegness Natureland and enjoyed refreshments before returning home.

