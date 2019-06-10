Bring it on - Skegness looks great, says Mayor

Skegness Mayor Coun Mark Dannatt has welcomed a damning Which magazine report which places Skegness in the bottom 10 resorts in the country - because he says it has given him the opportunity to tell everyone how great the seaside town is.

The report, in which Skegness is the fourth worse resort, was shared nationwide and had media flocking to the coast to see what visitors thought to the claims.

All aboard - Skegness Mayor ready to explore Skegness Waterway.

Skegness was only rated better than Bognor Regis, Great Yarmouth and Margate in the bottom 10, according to the Which? survey of 100 resorts.

The village of Bamburgh in Northumberland was rated the best the a poll of 3,000 Which? members, who gave the coastal landmark the top marks of 89.

In true British style, Coun Dannatt took to the beaches to deliver his response, having recently toured some of the newest attractions after becoming Mayor.

“Billy Butlin once said it - there’s no such thing as bad publicity,” commented Coun Dannatt.

“We have a Blue Flag for our beaches and you only have to look at the picture of me with the donkeys to see how lovely our beach looks.

”I often walk along the seafront and people are remarking how clean the resort looks.

“We have some new flower displays and I understand there are more to come.

“Yes, there are a couple of things to address but they will be done.

Skegness Mayor Coun Mark Dannatt enjoys on of Skegness' newest attractions - Atlantis crazy golf.

“But overall, the town has never looked so good.”

The Which report showed Skegness to be one of the cheapest in the country, with the average hotel rate being set at just £65.

In spite of the beach receiving the prestigious Blue Flag, it scored just three stars out of five,

Restaurants and cafes scored just two out five and accommodation was given just three stars, despite the numerous amount of places to stay.

Everything in the Tower Gardens is lovely - and Skegness Mayor Coun Mark Dannatt says there are more flower displays to come.

Shopping and attractions both scored one star and other low scores were given to scenery, peace and quiet and value for money.

This gave Skegness an overall score of 50 percent - making Skegness the fourth lowest scorer in the country.

East Lindsey District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Steve Kirk was also not impressed with the score. He said: “Absolute rubbish. Just last week Skegness was named one of the best family seaside destinations in a nationwide study.

“It’s getting better all the time. Year on year the number of visitors to Skegness is increasing - that to me says it all.”