BREAKING: Three arrested at Busters in Skegness over ‘unsafe abstraction of electricity’ allegations

A Skegness fun pub is closed following a police swoop on the premises resulting in three arrests.

Eye-witnesses saw a number of police cars arrve Busters on Grand Parade yesterday afternoon, which is part of a complex owned by the Bola family.

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “Officers were called to a premises near Grand Parade, Skegness, following the discovery of an unsafe abstraction by engineers from Western Power.

“Three people were arrested on suspicion of abstraction of electricity and have been released under investigation.”

Busters was one of the first attractions to rise from the ashes in 2017 after fire destroyed a previous complex owned by the Bolas 10 years earlier.

Its opening followed the Skegness Business Award-winning Trawlers Catch and the pub has since been joined by Kush Nightclub. Tantra cocktail bar and a French Burlesque style strip club.