Police have advised residents in a hamlet near Boston to stay inside while they deal with an incident.

Lincolnshire Police have issued a statement saying: "Officers are currently dealing with an incident at a property in the Haven Bank area of New York, near Boston.

"We are advising residents to remain in their property as a precaution while we deal with this incident.

"This was reported to us at 5.50pm."

No further details have been released at the moment.