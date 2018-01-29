Breaking news: Paloma Faith at Rasen Racecourse

Brit-award winning singer Paloma Faith will be bringing her unique sound to Market Rasen this summer

She is the latest artist to be announced as part of the Jockey Club Live events and will be on stage at the Legsby Road venue on Saturday August 18.

With her acclaimed Number 1 album ‘The Architect’ riding high in the charts - and another Brit nomination for British female solo artist - Paloma Faith will be bringing hits old and new to the course for a stunning headline performance.

The new album is currently on course to become her fourth double platinum album in a row – which would make her the first British woman in chart history to achieve this incredible feat.

Paloma Faith said: “I can’t wait to perform at Market Rasen Racecourse this summer for the first time.

“I love summertime and I love outdoor shows so to be able to perform on a - hopefully - sunny evening at the course is something I’m very much looking forward to.”

This latest announcement follows on from the news hip-hop artist Plan B would be performing at the Rasen course on June 1.

Nadia Powell, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Jockey Club Live concerts are now hugely popular and iconic annual events in Lincolnshire – with racing and music fans eagerly anticipating the announcement of our acts every year.

“Our visitors have enjoyed seeing superstars like Tom Jones, Jess Glynne, Olly Murs and

Kaiser Chiefs in recent times, attracting record crowds.

“Paloma Faith is a marvellous booking and we know that many thousands of her fans will be keen to snap up tickets for the concert on Saturday, August 18.

“With Plan B also performing at the racecourse on Friday, June 1, 2018 is going to be a year to remember for racing and music in Lincolnshire.”

Tickets for Paloma Faith go on sale at 8am this Friday, February 2, via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday January 31.

Tickets start at £30, with a limited number of child tickets available from £20.