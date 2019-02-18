BREAKING NEWS: Derelict builder's yard in Skegness on fire AGAIN!

The derelict builder's yard that was gutted by a blaze yesterday is on fire again.

Earlier police confirmed that Sunday's fire was 'deliberate'

Emergency services back at the builder's yard in Roman Bank, Skegness, for the second night running.

Emergency services are back at the scene and roads in the area have been closed.

Fifty per cent of the ground floor area of the building on Roman Bank and its contents were destroyed in the blaze, which was reported to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at 7,19pm last night (Sunday). .

Today, police issued the following statement: "At 7.26pm on February 17 we received a report of a fire at premises in Roman Bank.

"We believe this was a deliberate act.."

The derelict site in Roman Bank that was engulfed by fire.

Four fire crews from Skegness, Wainfleet, Boston and Spilsby were scrambled to the scene next to the church building selling second hand goods.

Roads around the blaze were closed and residents asked to close their windows and doors and stay away from area.

The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets, two main jets, an aerial ladder platform from Boston and thermal imaging cameras.

There were no injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area at around 7.25pm can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 324 of Feb 17.

For the full story see Wednesday's Skegness Standard