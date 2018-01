Reports are coming in of a serious accident which has closed a main road near Ulceby Cross.

The AA is warning of heavy traffic on A1028 in both ways between A158 and A16 Bluestone Heath Road, near Welton Aggregates.

The air ambulance has been called to the scene and a statement from EMOpSS RAPT Lincs on Twitter said: “Currently dealing with a serious RTC at the A1028 Ulceby. The road is closed from Ulceby Cross roundabout to Gunby roundabout.”

We will bring more on this as we get it.