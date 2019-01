Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a fish and chip shop in Skegness.

The blaze was reported at 3.26pm and four crews were called to Seaview Fisheries, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Images show smoke billowing from the property, which is in a row of shops in Seaview Road, close to North Parade.

Stagecoach East Midlands have confirmed Seaview Road services 1,3 and 59 will use Castleton Boulevard both directions until further notice.

We will bring more as we get it.