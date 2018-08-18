Brave Evie from Skegness finds a way to more success

A 16-year-old girl from Skegness is hoping to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when she collects her award for overcoming exceptional health needs to live life to the full and campaign to help other young people.

Evie Toombes, whose motto is ‘Find a way, not an excuse’, has been named a winner in the prestigious national 2018 WellChild Awards, and will collect her prize on September 4 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Nominated by her mum, Caroline, Evie – who has Spina Bifida (Lipomyelomeningocele) and more recently developed Gastroparesis (paralysed stomach) – was picked from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win the category of Inspirational Young Person.

Born with Spina Bifida requiring spinal surgery, which has left her with ongoing weakness and severe bladder and bowel problems, Evie has had to deal with multiple difficult medical procedures and learned to cope each day with socially isolating symptoms.

She has faced everything head on and is always working to find new ways to help other people, including mentoring other children with health problems, contributing her perspective to trainee nurses and doctors, speaking to local school children about hidden disability, and writing a children’s book on the subject.

At the same time, Evie continues with her passion for horse riding, taking part in competitions up and down the country, even when feeling ill.

Her mum, Caroline, said: “We are so proud of everything Evie has achieved.

“We really hope that winning this WellChild Award will help fuel her campaign to educate more young children not to discriminate against people with hidden disability .”