Brand new trains with more seats welcomed for service to Boston and Skegness

Proposals by the new operator for East Midlands trains have been welcomed by MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman.

Successful bidder for the franchise, Abellio, will introduce brand-new trains, smart-ticketing, more seats and a more comfortable and reliable service for passengers.

It is great to see a commitment has been made to increase the number of seats on peak journeys on the Nottingham to Skegness line MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman

Trains will include charging points and WiFi, as well as an improved timetable and the recognition that Skegness needs more frequent services during its busy holiday seasons.

Commenting on the news, Mr Warman said “I’m really pleased that in their successful bid Abellio has acknowledged something myself and my constituents have been well aware of for a long time: that is the urgent need for better and more frequent services between Boston and Skegness. It is great to see a commitment has been made to increase the number of seats on peak journeys on the Nottingham to Skegness line.

“It will also be welcome news to many of my constituents who make regular use of the East Midlands line that free Wi-Fi will be made available throughout the franchise on trains and at stations.

“I look forward to meeting with representatives of the company in the near future to discuss the introduction of the new East Midlands franchise and how it will benefit the people and communities in Lincolnshire and beyond.”

The East Midlands Railway will also be at the forefront of the government’s commitment to deliver a cleaner, greener rail network.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling commented: “Improving the experience for passengers is at the heart of this new franchise. Abellio will deliver state-of-the-art new trains, upgraded ticketing systems and improvements to stations. Through zero-carbon pilot schemes, trialling hydrogen fuel cell trains and delivering more seats on modern, spacious trains, the new franchise will also play a major role in building a railway fit for the future.”