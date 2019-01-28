Boston and Skegness in fifth safest area in the country

The Skegness and Boston areas are in the fifth safest county in the country, according to the Office for National Statistics figures for crime in England and Wales.

A national increase in crime of 8% has been announced by the Office for National Statistics.

Lincolnshire Police has seen a 12% increase in total recorded crime. These statistics relate to the 12-month period up to September last year.

The force made changes to how it records crime last year following its Crime Data Integrity inspection. This means that the force now records more crime than it did previously*.

Locally, there has been an increase in violence (with or without injury), public disorder, drugs trafficking, possession of weapons and sexual offences. The force has recorded a decrease in burglaries (residential and in business premises) and vehicle crime.

Chief Constable for Lincolnshire Police, Bill Skelly said: “Following an audit published last year by HMICFRS, changes to the way we record crime have definitely had an impact on our figures. Worryingly, there are some underlying rises in crime across the County. The increase in violence is particularly concerning with these incidents typically happening in the night-time economy and being alcohol-fuelled.

“My officers are incredibly proactive in searching those people who come to our attention and so I am encouraged to see that we are tackling those who carry weapons and attempt to traffic drugs. We offer specialist support to victims of rape and sexual offences and I would urge victims to continue to come forward and help us bring offenders to justice.

“We continue to provide the very best service we can to the County and will always support those that need us most. Unfortunately, I currently have to plan cuts to our service due to our long-standing funding deficit and that will inevitably mean I can’t deliver everything I wish to. I will continue to work hard with the Commissioner Marc Jones and the Government to get a safer funding settlement for Lincolnshire.”

The ONS figures, comparing Lincolnshire with the national picture, can be found here.