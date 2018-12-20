Boost for food bank from Butlin’s in Skegness

Forty hampers of Christmas dinner essentials and all the trimmings – including a fresh chicken – were this week donated to a food bank in Skegness.

Team members at Butlin’s have been donating non-perishable items such as tinned soup, pasta, tea bags and biscuits since the summer, but they have had a special drive for the festive season by asking different departments to contribute the likes of gravy granules, stuffing mix, tins of mixed vegetables, batter mix, cranberry sauce and mince pies. These itemms were additional to the 40 hampers were donated to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Day meal.

“We feel it’s our duty as a large employer in the area to make sure we do all we can to look after our local community,” said Butlin’s Resort Director Chris Baron. “The team have been so enthusiastic in creating the hampers, and we all hope it will bring some Christmas cheer to those people who need it most.”

Pictured are Butlin’s team members Sallie Turner, Sharon Swannack, Abbie Mitchell, Chelsea Barlow and Sarah Baumber deliver the festive hampers.