Book sales raises funds for Skegness hospital ward

A book sale at a building society in Skegness has raised £160 for care at Skegness Hospital.

Staff from Nationwide, in Lumley Road, last week handed over a cheque for the sum to Nicola Parker (left) from ‘The Scarborough Ward’ at Skegness Hospital.

It followed a month-long book sale at the branch where customers were invited to pay 50p per book.

Head of Nationwide’s community projects Kirsty Mowbray (third from the right) said: “We were thrilled with the amount we raised for our local hospital and the kind donations of used books our members contributed towards the book sale. Our members love to get involved with the calendar of events we plan through the year - we even up-cycled our left over books to Shoe Zone in the Hildreds centre.”