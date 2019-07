The bomb squad was called when it was feared a mortar had been found on the beach at Gibraltar Point

Police were called at 10.04am yesterday, Sunday, and by chance H.M Skegness Coastguard were also at the scene and assisted.

H.M Skegness Coastguard posted pictures on Facebook and said: "Out on patrol and we came across the bomb squad. We helped with the public trying to access the area. The item was not a bomb and it was taken away by the bomb squad."