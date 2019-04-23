Bomb squad called after ‘unexploded ordnance’ found on Skegness beach

A section of Skegness beach was cordoned off and the bomb squad alerted after a member of the public found an unexploded ordnance on Skegness beach.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon as HM Coastguard Skegness was tasked to reunite a missing boy with his family. The boy was taken to Skegness National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) until his family was located.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Skegness said: “As this tasking was finishing a member of the public approached us with what looked like a ordnance. We secured the item put a cordon in place until Humber had got in touch with the bomb squad who confirmed it was not a threat to anyone or anything.

“Thank you to the member of the public who brought it to our attention.

“Seven team members attended. All stood down and returned to our station.”