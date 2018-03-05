Blue is the colour at Conservative agm in Skegness

Counservatives have the hard work of branch members to thank for their success in the Lincolnshire County Council elections.

This was highlighted by Coun Steve Kirk, chairman of Skegness Conservative Branch at its AGM at the Vine Hotel, Skegness.

He reported that, with the exception of just a handful of seats, the whole of Lincolnshire had turned blue.

This had been followed by the General Election when again branch members had helped Matt Warman “romp home with a massive majority”, more than 16,500 votes ahead of his nearest opposition,” said Coun Kirk.

However, he said that looking ahead, the branch could not rest on their laurels. He said: “We now have to prepare for the Skegness Town Council and East Lindsey District Council elections where again, based on the continuing hard work of Conservative councillors over four years, we should be able to put up a very good show.”

The branch elected the following officers for the coming year: president, Mr John Cowpe; chairman,

Coun Steve Kirk; deputy chairman (policy and campaigning), Mr Richard Tooze; deputy chairman (membership and fundraising), Coun Dick Edginton; treasurer, Coun Carl Macey; secretary, Coun Dick Edginton; new media officer, Mr Thomas Tuplin; press and publicity officer, Mr John Cowpe;

Conservative Policy Forum chairman, Mr John Cowpe; executive council representatives, Mr Richard Tooze and Mr Colin Wright; independent reviewer of accounts, Mr Michael May.

SKEGNESS NHS services remain a priority for all local Conservatives, says Boston and Skegness MP

Matt Warman.

He told Skegness Conservative Branch AGM: “From discussions at the meeting and

correspondence I have received from constituents, I know that many local residents remain

concerned about healthcare provisions in the area.

“All Conservatives, myself included, will continue to ensure that Skegness NHS services

remain a priority for Lincolnshire.”

He also told members at the Vine Hotel, Skegness: “AGMs are always an excellent

opportunity to take stock of the local political picture, and it is clear that in Skegness the

Conservatives are going from strength to strength.”