Blue Flag flying high again on Skegness beach

Three beaches, including one at Skegness, that are managed by East Lindsey District Council have once again achieved prestigious Blue Flag status.

Central Beach Skegness, Central Beach Mablethorpe and Central Beach Sutton on Sea have all retained the Award, which looks at the water quality, facilities, beach safety, environmental education and management of the beaches.

The status gives local people and visitors the confidence to know that our beaches are well maintained and meet water quality standards. Environmental Health Manager, David Dodds

Environmental Health Manager, David Dodds, said: “We are delighted to have retained the Blue Flag at all our main beaches. The status gives local people and visitors the confidence to know that our beaches are well maintained and meet water quality standards. The Blue Flag success is down to our teams working hard from early morning until late evening to help make the resorts look their best.”

Economic Development Manager, Jon Burgess also welcomed the announcement of the Blue Flag status: “We know that the number of visitors to the Lincolnshire coast is increasing each year. The Blue Flag status is an important recognition that the council’s continued investment in the care of our beaches ensures that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy their time spent in a high quality natural environment”.

The privately owned beach at Ingoldmells has also been awarded Blue Flag status.

The Blue Flag Award is managed by Keep Britain Tidy and the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).