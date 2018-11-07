Blaze of glory for special school pupils from Spilsby

A giant bike that took students at a special school in Spilsby two months to build took just minutes to go up in smoke in a special bike burning ceremony and fireworks extravaganza in Trusthorpe.

The 12ft structure created at Woodlands Academy was originally built for this summer’s Lincolnshire Bike Week, but the extremely dry conditions and concerns about fire spreading saw the spectacle postponed until Sunday.

Memorial plaques to Malcolm Lilley were placed around the bike. ANL-180511-163052001

Thousands of spectators gathered on the Festival Field to watch the bike burn before a fireworks display by Bright Lights.

The event was organised by the Lincolnshire Coastal Bid and Coastal Events and also featured a number of food outlets benefitting local businesses.

It was dedicated to the memory of a popular local biker Malcolm Lilley and proceeds raised from the sale of dedication plaques were in aid of his family’s chosen charity, the British Heart Foundation. Materials to build the bike were donated by Thompson Timber donated the materials and Dave Heard made the plaques.

Woodlands Academy teacher Steve Everton lit the rope soaked in eco paraffin that had been wrapped round the bike, Relieved that it quickly caught light, he said: “The students have really enjoyed designing and building the wooden bike. Of course, it wasn’t easy explaining why we were building it to burn it. The project has given them an opportunity to be involved in a real project and learned a valuable lesson in recycling.

The bike built by Woodlands Academy in Spilsby took just minutes to burn. ANL-180511-163002001

“Students stepped up to the mark and produced a bike to be proud of.

“In completing the burning bike they have been able achieve progress in valuable course work and helped a local community project. It’s a win, win situation for all concerned.”

A Viking ship originally built by Steve Andrews of the Hildreds Centre for the Viking Festival in Skegness was donated to the event and also burned during the evening.

Patti Marson one of the event’s organisers said: “The night was truly amazing, and attracted over 2000 visitors. Spectators praised the atmosphere as well as the slick organisation.

“We are pleased to say that everything went to plan with no incidents reported.”