Blast off for Skegness Carnival - but it needs YOU to keep going

It’s blast off for a ‘Space’ themed Skegness Carnival this summer - but the annoucement comes with a warning from ‘mission control’ that the event may not happen unless the town gets behind it to help raise more funding.

The voluntary Skegness Carnival Committee chose the theme to celebrate the 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon - but fear they are facing the final frontier unless more funding is found to cover the “astronomical rising costs”.

Rising costs and funding issues mean the future of Skegness Carnival is uncertain.

Last year’s event included a week-long summer festival of live music and entertainment in Tower Gardens, but plans for a repeat have already been axed after the Lincolnshire Coastal BID turned down a request to fund it for a second time.

The slimmed down carnival week will now consist of a two-day event – with the parade on Sunday, August 11, and the Pet Show competition and the 999 day on Wednesday, August 14. This will also will include the very popular Baby Show plus stands and attractions from the 999 services

Gary Starr, chairman of the Skegness Carnival Committee said he hoped the town would support them and save the event.

He said: “The carnival parade day alone will cost in excess of £10,000 and, as this is run by volunteers, we are now seeking additional funding from local businesses and the help of the local community

“The Summer Festival which was a big hit last year will no longer take place as the funding required would be in excess of £30,000 for the week, and without a main sponsor (last year kindly supported by the DBID) is impossible to achieve.

“The funding for these events escalates year on year with so many costs like insurance, first aid and road closures costing more and more. In order to ensure the safety of the tens of thousands of visitors that now enjoy this Skegness tradition and conform with strict council guidelines and event requirements we desperately need more help.

“The committee which is not funded and run by volunteers works tirelessly to ensure this event continues but we cannot achieve this alone. Without sponsorship and funding the Skegness Carnival, like so many other things, will simply cease to exist.”

A justgiving funding page has been set up for anyone that wishes to donate.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/skegnesscarnival2019

Any businesses that wish to Sponsor the Skegness Carnival please contact Bob Walker through the Skegness Carnival website website www.skegnesscarnival.com