Big turnout expected as campaigners reveal route for Stride with Pride march for Pilgrim Hospital services

Organisers of a family friendly protest march through Boston as part of a campaign to restore child children and maternity services at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital have finalised details of the route.

The SOS Pilgrim – Call to Action Stride with Pride march takes place on Sunday September 23 and those behind it are confident there will be a huge turnout of families and individuals to make their voices heard.

The march starts at Central Park before heading through Boston town centre and then returning to the park.

Those wanting to take part are asked to meet up outside the bird enclosure in Central Park at noon on the day, ready to set off on the march at 1pm.

The route will down take them down Park Gate and on to Wide Bargate, through the centre of town and around the front of St Botolph's Church before retracing their steps back to Central Park.

One of those behind the march, Emma Wilcock, said: “The plans have been extremely well received and the support for the march from the public has been immense.

“We are genuinely overwhelmed at the daily messages we receive from those wishing us good luck in our campaign.

“We have worked tirelessly with Boston Borough Council, Lincolnshire County Council and Lincolnshire Police to ensure the event runs smoothly and is also family friendly. We also have stewards and first aiders in place to ensure everyone's safety.”

Anyone wanting more information can go to the Pilgrim SOS – Call for Action page on Facebook, where an event has been set up for the Stride with Pride march.