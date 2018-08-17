Big-hearted residents in Chapel St Leonards raise funds for defibrillators

Chapel St Leonards Residents’ Association have been raising funds to purchase two defibrillator units and cabinets for the village. Although they have only been collecting since February, they have already collected enough funds to purchase both units and cabinets and put in place funds to cover the up-keep of the two units for the next 10 years.

The first unit has been fitted to the outside the Village Hall and members are currently looking for a suitable location in the Chapel Point area of the village for the second unit. Martin Cooper, chairman of the association, said: “These funds have come from the generosity of residents, visitors and local businesses, plus the Residents’ Association holding a Party on the Green in July which was very well attended.” Members are pictured with the defibrillator outside the Village Hall.