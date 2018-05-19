Beavers dig in for ‘in Bloom’ bid

Beaver Scouts in Alford have been getting their hands dirty in support of the town’s entry in this year’s East Midlands in Bloom competition.

The youngsters were offered a flower bed at the Manor House gardens by the Alford in Bloom team to maintain and grow annual cut flowers from seed.

These flowers will be used in the tearooms during summer to decorate the tables.

The Beavers’ efforts will also go towards a gardening badge.

The involvement of the Beavers joins monthly litter picks as ways in which the Alford in Bloom team are striving to improve the town’s environment. Last month seven bags of rubbish were collected from the Market Place alone.

Find the team on Facebook by searching for Alford in Bloom.