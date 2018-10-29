Beastly goings for Halloween at Skegness shopping centre

There were some beastly goings on at a Skegness shopping centre over the weekend.

Hildreds Shopping Centre in Lumley Road hosted some Halloween fun on Saturday.

Aalia Azam 5 with Beauty and the Beast at Hildreds Shopping Centre. Photo: MSKP-271018-1. ANL-181029-160516001

The shopping centre is well-known for its imaginative grottos at Christmas, and this one was based on the classic tale of Beauty and The Beast.

There was an opportunity to visit Lumiere and Cogsworth for a photo and pick a gift from the Trick or Treat boxes in the castle.

All of the businesses in the Hildreds Shopping Centre took part as always, and visitors were able to go trick or treating in shops displaying special Beauty and the Beast “Be our Guest” posters in the windows.

There was also a Beauty and the Beast themed craft workshop in the centre where children could visit Steve and Wendy Gould and make lots of Halloween inspired arts and crafts to take home and create their own grottos.

Ready to welcome trick or treaters are (from left) Julie Lee, Elyna Heyes and Faye Thomson of Home and Fragrance. Photo: MSKP-271018-11 ANL-181029-160626001

Centre manager, Steve Andrews said: “Halloween is always a magical time at the Hildreds and this year was no exception. The shop staff dressed up too and there was a spooky Trick or Treat trail around the centre.”