Be our guest at free Christmas feast for elderly in Spilsby

The Standard is joining forces with community groups and Spilsby Town Council to host a free festive meal and party for elderly and vulnerable this Christmas.

Arrangements are now in place for the four-course meal at the Franklin Hall in Spilsby on Wednesday, December 19 - and there are 60 seats up for grabs.

Bringing people together like this is what Christmas is all about Judith Coe of Spilsby Christian Fellowship

For the past two years the Standard has donated to the Feed 1000 event in Skegness. “This year we thought it would be nice to go out and support the community in another area which we cover,” said reporter Chrissie Redford.

The meal is being provided by Buckingham Emergency Food and Sainsbury’s in Spilsby. Bell’s Nursery Outlet in Beninton are helping to decorate the hall by donatong a real Christmas tree and poinsettias for the tables.

Spilsby Christian Fellowship were first to come on board offering volunteers. Judith Coe said: “Bringing people together like this is what Christmas is all about and we are really excited to be helping.” Also offering support are the Spilsby Good Neighbour Scheme and the New Life Centre.

The cost of hiring the hall has been met by Spilsby Town Council. Mayor Coun Mark Gale said; “There must be many elderly and vulnerable people who feel lonely at Christmas. We are looking forward to putting a smile on their faces.”

If you would like to be a guest at the meal, call Chrissie on 07774326173.