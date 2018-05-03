Banned driver used car in Ingoldmells to fetch painkillers for daughter

A man on holiday in Ingoldmells drove his car to buy painkillers for his daughter, even though he was banned from driving, a court has heard.

Robin Joseph Baker, 27, of Shakespeare Avenue, Grantham, admitted the offence, as well as driving without insurance, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Dan Pietryka said police stopped Baker driving his father’s Peugeot at 9pm on April 5 on the A52 at Ingoldmells and he admitted he was banned from driving until January 2020.

In mitigation, Robert Arthur said Baker had been staying in Ingoldmells with his family and one of his children had become ill.

He said the caravan site shop did not have any painkillers so he ‘took a chance’ and drove to another shop off the site, to get some.

After hearing that Baker was already serving a community order, the magistrates ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work for the community and ordered him to pay £170 in costs and charges.