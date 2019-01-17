Banned Christmas drink driver thought she was safe to drive next day

A Skegness driver told magistrates she had not drunk any alcohol on Boxing Day, the day she was arrested after providing a positive breath test, and ‘didn’t dream she would be over the limit’ because of what she had drunk the previous day, Christmas Day.

Beata Jasannska, 35, of Harrow Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before magistrates at Boston.

The court was told she drove her Renault Megane into the rear of a stationary vehicle at around 4.40pm in Burgh Road and gave a breath test reading of 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Philippa Chatterton, mitigating, said Jasannska, who has no previous convictions, was ‘devastated’ to be in court.

She said she must have ‘drunk too much on Christmas Day’ because she didn’t drink at all on Boxing Day and ‘didn’t dream she would be over the limit’ when she went to collect her daughter in the car.

She was banned from driving for 14 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 14 weeks.

She was also fined £80 and ordered to pay£115 in costs and charges.