Bag a bargain to support vital work of Salvation Army in Skegness

Residents are being invited to bag a bargain and raise vital funds to help the Salvation Army in Skegness continue their work in the community and for the homeless.

An ‘old fashioned’ jumble sale is taking place at the citadel in the High Street next week.

Gaynor Ward, who is captain of the local service, said they had received generous donations for the sale.

She said: “People have been very kind with donations of clothing, bric-a-brac and shoes and there will also be refreshments on sale. We just need lots of people to come along and buy.”

The Salvation Army works alongside the Storehouse on North Parade, Skegness – which recently launched another appeal for its foodbank – in helping the homeless.

“We support the work the Storehouse does feeding the homeless and supplying food parcels to the needy by providing facilities for the homeless to get a shower and wash clothes on Mondays,” said Gaynor. “The homeless can also get warm and have a cup of tea in the mornings.”

The jumble sale takes place on Friday, February 16, from 9.15am to 1pm. A tearoom is open to the public on Thursdays and Fridays.