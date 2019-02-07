Award for iconic North Sea Observatory at Chapel St Leonards

The iconic North Sea Observatory was among the winners at Greater Lincolnshire's Construction and Property Awards.

UK's first purpose-built marine observatory, the new building opened its doors to the public in Chapel St Leonards last summer and welcomed 36,000 visitors in its first six months.

Coun Colin Davie at the award-winning North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards.

The attraction includes information and exhibitions on the local area's rich natural history, an art space, a café and public toilets, and serves as an impressive gateway to the Coastal Country Park and the wonders of Lincolnshire's natural coast.

Coun Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economic Development, said: "The observatory is something unique to Lincolnshire, and is the perfect spot for people to enjoy our spectacular coastline and its beautiful wildlife.

"I think it's a worthy winner of this prestigious award.

"This is just one of a series of investments on the coast, which we are confident will attract new visitors to the area.

"Combined with the nearby outdoor theatre space and the new visitor centre at Gibraltar Point, it is helping to extend the traditional tourist season, providing a significant boost to the economy.

"Recently, we launched a new website and visitor guide showcasing the many attractions of our natural coast.

"Although our traditional seaside towns are a popular summer destination, people sometimes forget there are great opportunities for walking, cycling, and bird watching all year round, and a wealth of wildlife and plant-life to explore.

"And during the warmer months, our unspoilt beaches are the ideal location for paddling, picnics, sandcastles, beach cricket and kite flying.

"Hopefully, our new marketing campaign will remind people that Lincolnshire's the ideal holiday spot whatever the time of year."

The North Sea Observatory project was funded by Lincolnshire County Council, the Coastal Communities Fund, the Arts Council England and RDPE LEADER Coastal Action Zone.

For more on Lincolnshire's natural coast, visit www.lincsnaturalcoast.com