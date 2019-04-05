Arts is ‘key ‘to future success of Skegness

The continued success of a major east coast arts festival and the development of innovative attractions and leisure facilities for tourists and residents are a major boost to the future development of Skegness.

That is the response from the Chief Executive of the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, Mark Humphreys, in the wake of a report that has been released by the House of Lords Select Committee on Regenerating Seaside Towns.

Mark was also keen to highlight the securing of £5million to redesign the organisation’s Station Sports Centre in Mablethorpe.

‘The future of seaside towns’, published this week, says that many of our seaside towns and coastal communities are in desperate need of improvements to transport, housing and broadband.

The Chairman of the Committee, Lord Bassam of Brighton, highlighted how a decline of core industries, and ‘most notably domestic tourism’, was contributing to the present challenges for these areas.

However, in Skegness major improvements, running into millions of pounds, have been made under the guidance of the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, and its associated partners, East Lindsey District Council.

The Skegness Pool & Fitness Suite has been completely refurbished, along with the development of an “Upstairs at the Embassy” VIP and entertainment function space at the adjacent theatre. All are operated by Magna Vitae.

Meanwhile, in other new developments to be operated by Magna Vitae, work is to start this year on Altitude44 – one of Britain’s highest urban high wire attractions. This coincides with the opening of a new refreshment café, serving authentic stone-baked Italian pizza and is partnering with the Costa ‘Proud to Serve’ brand. Both these will be situated next to the Fitness Suite, on Grand Parade and public WiFi will be available.

The annual SO Festival – one of the largest outdoor cultural events of its kind in the UK – is also taking place again this year, with three-days of events in Skegness and Mablethorpe.

This again is operated by the cultural team at Magna Vitae, with secured funding from partners.

This is all before the complete redevelopment of Station Sports Centre in Mablethorpe takes place.

“As seaside towns across the country face challenges as identified in this report, there is an even greater need for organisations, such as ours, to be brave, bold and innovative in how we help to shape their successful futures,” said Mark.

“We must work together with partner organisations to look at ways in which we can improve

the visitor economy, create opportunities for residents and add to the vibrancy of such towns and this is what the team here at Magna Vitae is committed to doing,” he added.