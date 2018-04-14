Army cadets in Skegness on target for success

A senior cadet from Skegness was recently selected to attend a gruelling five-day competition to find the National Champion Cadet within the Army Cadet Force (ACF).

Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major, Doveydas Vainoras came a very creditable second in the ‘Champion Cadet’ competition, just being pipped at the post by a representative from Berkshire ACF. This competition tested drill, marksmanship, first aid, orders, command tasks ability, night navigation and interview technique.

Cadet Chelsea Drayton receives her certificate from Col Field confirming the completion of her basic cadet training. ANL-180413-165709001

A delighted Col Jeremy Field, Commandant of Lincolnshire ACF, was at Skegness to present Doveydas with a certificate of achievement and an engraved tankard.

The cadet commented: “To be the runner-up top cadet in the UK out of 40,000 cadets is a fantastic achievement and one to be very proud of.”

These are heady days for the senior cadet. Recently, he led the Lincolnshire ACF Military Skills Team to victory in the ‘East of England Cadet Force’s Combat Cadet’ competition, held at Thetford.

It was a very memorable evening at the Skegness detachment, with one cadet at the peak of their cadet experience and another just taking their first steps. Cadet Chelsea Drayton has now completed her basic training and was awarded her certificate by Col Field.

Anyone interested in joining the ACF, either as a cadet or adult instructor, should visit armycadets.com or telephone 01522 528109.