Are attitudes towards a ‘People’s Vote’ changing in Lincolnshire?

Lincolnshire groups calling for a second vote on the UK’s membership of the European Union are stepping up their campaigns in response to the latest deal and a shift in attitude, they say.

North East Lincolnshire European Movement says the feelings of residents on Brexit are changing.

A ‘Brexitometer’ in the centre of Grimsby, they say, saw the 50-60 people they spoke to mostly supported a People’s Vote on the final deal.

However, Lincolnshire County Council economy chief, Colin Davie, recently said another referendum would be “dangerous and divisive” for the UK.

Coun Davie described the vote as being “bad for politics and bad for society”, adding: “We have had the biggest ever test of the population in the referendum on June 23, 2016 and more people voted in that than in anything before.

“Saying that we are going to ignore that and have another referendum would be so bad for politics and so bad for society.”

Brian Milne, from the North East Lincolnshire European Movement, said: “We were really surprised (about Grimsby’s Brexitometer results), because we thought it would be a big leave area, but there was a clear message.

“Yes, we are stepping things up, because obviously we want a People’s Vote here, which was a target area for the campaign to see what the residents actually wanted.

“It was a big leave area, but the feeling is now moving from leave to remain which clearly showed on the Brexitometer.”

In response to Coun Davie’s comments, Mr Milne added: “We can see where he’s coming from but, when we did the Brexitometer, the people’s response was that they didn’t know what they were voting for in 2016.

“Yes, it was leave or stay, but they didn’t know what the deal looked like - so that’s why people now are voting for a second referendum, so they have got the facts and know what it looks like.”

The debate over another referendum has heated up in recent weeks, especially after Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal was rejected in Parliament by a record-breaking 230 votes last Tuesday.

A tweaked deal, which could see a number of amendments, is set to go before the House of Commons again next Tuesday (January 29).

• What are your views on the prospect of a ‘People’s Vote’? Post your comments below...