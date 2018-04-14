Archaeologists hope to uncover the ‘mysteries’ of Bolingbroke Castle

A new research project will see archaeologists uncover the ‘mysteries’ of the Bolingbroke Castle site - and the public can get involved.

Heritage Lincolnshire and Archaeological Project Services have announced that funding from the from the Castle Studies Trust has been secured for the work.

A computer-generated reconstruction of how Bolingbroke Castle is believed to have looked in Medieval times.

It is hoped the archaeologic al activities will gain a greater understanding of the 13th century Bolingbroke Castle - which was the birth place of Henry IV and destroyed during the Civil War in 1643.

Heritage Lincolnshire said that while much is known about the castle itself, this work will concentrate on ‘revealing the connections and mysteries of the surrounding areas, including Dewy Hill and the Rout Yard’.

Dewy Hill is thought to be the site of a fortified hall and pre-curser to the castle, whereas the Rout Yard is assumed to have been a site used for containing stray livestock.

The spokesman added: “This fascinating work will help to guide our understanding, and may unfurl the mystery of these connections.”

An aerial view of the Bolingbroke Castle site. Images courtesy of Heritage Lincolnshire.

Archaeological activities are set to take place from May 28 to June 1, and will include the opportunity to work with the local community, promoting better understanding and engagement within the historic village of Old Bolingbroke. Visitors will have the opportunity to see and talk to the archaeologists whilst they work, and even have a go with some geophysical equipment.

Paul Cope-Faulkner, senior project manager of Archaeological Projects Services said: “This will be an exciting and rare opportunity to examine the development of Bolingbroke, not only the castle and its surrounds but the origins of the village itself. What’s more, the work we are planning will have a strong emphasis on local community involvement, enabling them to contribute to this important research and the history of their neighbourhood”

Castle Studies Trust chair of trustees Jeremy Cunnington added: “Bolingbroke is site of historical importance and while the remains of the existing castle have been researched little is known about what preceded the existing castle or what else was there. The Trust is delighted to be able to fund further work on this important site and learn more about its hidden past.”