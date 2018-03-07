Apprenticeship Week: Spotlight on teen embarking on leisure career in Skegness

In National Apprenticeship Week, we turn the spotlight on a teenager currently embarking on a programme at Skegness Swimming Pool, run by Magna Vitae.

Teenager Blake Emmerson is singing the praises of joining an apprenticeship programme, as he dives into his new career at Skegness Swimming Pool and Fitness Suite.

Blake , 17, did not want to continue full time studies after leaving Skegness Academy.

A keen leisure swimmer and lifeguard, he turned his attention to gaining an apprenticeship – and was successful, with bosses at Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture putting him on an NVQ Level 2 qualification in Leisure Operations.

Having worked as a casual lifeguard with the organisation over the summer, it was a perfect opportunity to work with Magna Vitae and its training partners Babcock International.

“For me the apprenticeship route was the one to go down, it is my feeling that you get a lot more opportunities as a result,” explained Blake, whose ambition is to become a full-time swimming teacher, before stepping up the career ladder at Magna Vitae, which runs the Skegness venue, along with the Station Sports Centre, Mablethorpe; Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre and the Horncastle Pool and Fitness Suite.

He currently combines studying for his apprenticeship with practical experience at the poolside and hopes eventually to work with adults and children with disabilities.

Shaun Mullaney is operations manager at both Skegness and Horncastle and recruits a new apprentice to both sites annually. Past recruits now have part or fulltime work with the organisation. Blake’s counterpart at Horncastle, Josh Morris, is also studying for his NVQ qualification.

“Apprenticeships are a powerful tool. You have a unique opportunity to work together to build and nurture a person’s skills.”

To enquire about future apprenticeships within Magna Vitae keep an eye on the ‘jobs section’ of the website: www.magnavitae.org

* Are you currently running an apprenticeship programme in the Skegness area? Email chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk