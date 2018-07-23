Appeal to help find missing man with links in Skegness

Police are appealing for information to help find missing man from Derbyshire who is believed to have links in Skegness.

Richard Hadley has been missing from his home in the Stretton area of Alfreton since 8pm on Thursday, July 19. I

He is described as white, 6ft 0ins tall and of heavy build. He has short brown hair, brown eyes, tends to be clean shaven and has a scar on his left cheek.

The 52-year-old was wearing jeans and white Adidas trainers with blue stripes and is believed to have been driving his grey BMW, registration RN54 WCY.

He wears a linked silver watch and a gold wedding band.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “We believe he may have spent time in Suffolk since going missing.

“Richard has a Derby County Football Club tattoo on his left forearm and a dragon tattoo on the back of his left shoulder.”

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police on Facebook by sending a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary, by direct messaging on on Twitter @DerPolContact, by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us, or calling 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.