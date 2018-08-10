Appeal after theft of money from Skegness hotel

Officers investigating the theft of a sum of money from a hotel in Skegness have released a CCTV still of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The incident on North Parade occurred on Sunday, July 15.

The man is described as white, around mid-20s with short dark hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, sunglasses, dark shorts and dark trainers.

If you believe you know the man pictured, call 101 with the incident reference number 331 of the 17 July.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the incident reference number in the subject box.