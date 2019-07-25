Appeal after teenager is stabbed in Ingoldmells

An appeal is being made for help in tracing the attacker after reports of a young man being stabbed in Ingoldmells in the early hours of this morning.

Chloe Mooree made the appeal on Facebook as she sat in Lincoln County Hospital with her 18-year-old friend, Jake, as he awaited the prospect of having around 60 stitches in his face,

She said they were staying in a caravan in Skegness but had been out trying to trace her gran's scooter which had been stolen:

She said: "In the early hours this morning, my friend was stabbed in his face with some glass or a blade on the sea front towards the Spar near the pool and arcades on Sea Lane in Ingoldmells.

"He's currently sat in A and E waiting for surgery due to muscle damage.

"He's got to have around 60 stitches due to how deep the wound is!

"The people who did this to him were all teenagers and one goes by the name of CJ around 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins.

"The attacker was wearing an Ellesse white top with track suit bottoms and is white with a dirty blond perm.

"Please keep sharing and help keep Ingoldmells a safe holiday destination."

The incident has already been condemned by Ingoldmells caravanner Carl Moore, who has appeared in the Standard calling for a ban on the sale of knives after being a victim himself.

He said: "Another coward using a knife and in Ingoldmells/Skegness - if it isn't Derby or Notts, it's at the coast.

"The cowardly scum don't care where and who's about - like children or families.

"I just wish the Government felt the same as I do when you hear about scum using knifes.

"The epidemic is still on the rise and nothing is being done. When you wake up to hear about it and it's s place you've just left it makes you sick sick

"Increase the peace and keep knives off the street."

The appeal comes in a week Lincolnshire Police have issued a firearms amnesty, giving the public the opportunity to surrender their weapons....

Anyone with information should call police on 101.