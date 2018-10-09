Appeal after teenager is shot in mouth

Police are continuing to appeal for information after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly shot in the mouth with a BB gun while walking through a Skegness park.

The incident took place in Tower Gardens at about 8pm on Tuesday, September 18.

A heartfelt plea by the boy’s mum was posted on Facebook appealing to anyone who could help police catch those responsible, warning it could have been ‘much more serious’ if the pellet had not hit his tooth.

The post describes how the boy was shot: “As he was walking through with his friend, he had an altercation with a youth who was shouting from a shelter.

“When my son approached him to see what his problem was he got shot in the mouth with a BB gun, which smashed his front tooth. After two years of braces we are now unsure if his tooth can be saved.

“Luckily, it was only his tooth - this could have been much more serious if it hadn’t have hit his tooth. Apparently this only carries a charge of ABH and that’s if they catch him.”

Police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw a group of youths who were reportedly near the scene at that time.

If anyone was in the area and saw anything, call police on 101 quoting the reference 437 of 18 September. Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference 437 of 18 September in the subject box You can also contact police through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

*In last week’s Standard the person who posted the appeal was named as the boy’s mother. We apologise for any embarrassment caused.