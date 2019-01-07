Appeal after stolen bank card is used in Skegness stores

Police are appealing for help to locate three people who may be able to assist with an investigation of fraud.
A stolen bank card was used at a number of stores in Skegness, including Boots and Poundland, to buy items on November 16.
It is believed the man and two women in the images may be able to help with the investigation.
The man has brown hair and was wearing a dark jacket. Both women had dark hair and were wearing a black jacket with fur detail.
Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting crime reference number 18000575651.