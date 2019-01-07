Appeal after stolen bank card is used in Skegness stores

Police are appealing for help to locate three people who may be able to assist with an investigation of fraud.

A stolen bank card was used at a number of stores in Skegness, including Boots and Poundland, to buy items on November 16.

Police would like to speak to two women and a man regarding the use of a stolen bank card in Skegness. ANL-190701-144101001

It is believed the man and two women in the images may be able to help with the investigation.

The man has brown hair and was wearing a dark jacket. Both women had dark hair and were wearing a black jacket with fur detail.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting crime reference number 18000575651.