Appeal after bogus officer targets Wainfleet pensioner

Police are appealing for help in tracing a man who may be able to assist with a fraud investigation in which a pensioner was targeted.

A 76-year-old male victim in Wainfleet St Mary received a phone call yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) from an individual claiming to be a Detective Superintendent ‘Felix’ from Lincolnshire Police.

Police say this was a bogus officer who told the victim that an investigation was taking place because it was suspected that his bank account had been compromised. The victim was asked to withdraw £9,500 in cash from the bank and return home. A ‘courier’ then arrived at his home address to collect the cash.

All of the individuals claiming to be involved in this incident were impersonators and not real police officers.

Police would like to trace the man pictured in the CCTV images to see if he has any information which could help the enquiry. If you saw him in the Wainfleet St Mary area, or know who he is, please get in contact as soon as possible.

There are a number of ways you can report:

- Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 383 of 07/08/2018.

- By emailing link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk- putting the reference 383 of 07/08/2018 in the subject box.

- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org

- In an emergency always call 999