Apology after outcry over pigeons in traps on Skegness Academy roof

Skegness Academy has apologised after a public outcry to end ‘unnecessary suffering’ was prompted by pigeons ‘left in traps on the roof’.

Teresa May Price of the Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans Facebook page made an appeal for the public to get in touch with the school and its sponsor the Greenwood Academies Trust after being informed by several members of the public that the pigeons were being left for days without water, before pest control removed them to destroy them.

Michelle Wilson commented: “That’s so wrong on so many levels. Not good for the kids to be seeing this at school. Kids will think we don’t need to look after our animals at home - they are fine with no food or water!

“And poor birds - no matter what sort of animal, they don’t deserve to be treated like that.”

However, Lisa Marsden pointed out that wild pigeons are vermin. She said: “As cruel as it is to leave them in the traps for what appears to be a long time, wild pigeons are vermin, disease spreading and need to be controlled.

“Short of someone shooting them - not ideal in public places - how else can they be caught?”

A spokesperson for the academy said: “We would like to apologise to any distress caused. The method employed was carried out by a licensed contractor but we have taken the decision to immediately end this approach and would like to apologise. We are now working to explore alternative ways of controlling nesting and fouling to ensure this will not happen again.”